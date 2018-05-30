WHITE CASTLE, La. (AP) – A Texas man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash in southern Louisiana. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Jared Sandifer told WAFB-TV that 32-year-old Gerardo Hernandez of Brownsville, was killed in a crash around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hernandez was driving a pickup truck when his vehicle rear-ended another truck driven by 63-year-old Ester Green. Sandifer says the impact of the crash sent Green’s vehicle across the center line into the southbound lanes in the path of a car driven by 54-year-old Jacob Tatman. Both Green and Tatman’s vehicle collided head-on. Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. Green and Tatman were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Investigators say all of the drivers were wearing seat belts during the crash.