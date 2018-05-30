Today is Wednesday May 30, 2018
East Texas Islamic Society Holds Yearly Open House

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2018 at 10:48 am
TYLER — For the 15th year, the East Texas Islamic Society opened its doors to the community Tuesday evening for its annual open house, held during the month-long Ramadan observance. Master of ceremonies Zikriyya Shaikh says he was pleased with the large turnout. Shaik told KTBB, “I think it went really well. It was a really enjoyable night. We had a really good turnout. I hope next year we have even a bigger turnout.” He added, “I think what’s really good about this…occasion is we have the opportunity to interfaith dialogue — something we don’t always get a chance to do. Sometimes we get robbed of that opportunity. But I think it was a great opportunity to do it tonight.” The event featured presentations by mosque members, questions and answers, socializing, and plenty of food.

