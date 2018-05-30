LONGVIEW – Another truck has gotten stuck under the infamous Green Street Bridge in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department says officials have blocked off the southbound lanes of South Green Street, from Tyler Street to Cotton Street, after a concrete truck became trapped under the bridge. Just last week, a semi got wedged under the bridge and had to be removed. The 11’2″ tall bridge is notorious for taking out the tops of vehicles who try to squeeze underneath. We’ll update this story as more information is made available.