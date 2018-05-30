TYLER — Stonewater Roofing Company in Tyler is looking for the man deemed responsible for two break-ins — and he was caught on surveillance video. According to our news partner KETK, Stonewater says both happened Monday night– the first at 11 p.m., the second at 11:30. The burglar wore two different hoodies, one pink and one yellow. The company says he broke down a door and stole two Macbook laptops, and an i-pad. Stonewater is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the computers. If you know anything about this case, contact Tyler police.