Today is Wednesday May 30, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two Maintenance Workers Charged in Kansas Water Park Death

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2018 at 1:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Two maintenance workers at a Kansas water park where a boy was decapitated have been indicted in the case. The park is part of the Texas-based Schlitterbahn chain. The indictments unsealed Wednesday charge David Hughes and John Zalsman with obstruction of justice. Both men pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Wyandotte County Court. Hughes was maintenance supervisor at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, and Zalsman was on the maintenance staff. Ten-year-old Caleb Schwab was killed while riding the 17-story Verruckt waterslide in July 2016. The Kansas City Star reports the indictment involves whether a brake mat meant to slow the rafts on the Verruckt was repaired after it fell off days before Caleb was killed. The men allegedly told Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents the brake mat never existed but the indictment says a video showed it had been on the ride.

Two Maintenance Workers Charged in Kansas Water Park Death

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2018 at 1:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Two maintenance workers at a Kansas water park where a boy was decapitated have been indicted in the case. The park is part of the Texas-based Schlitterbahn chain. The indictments unsealed Wednesday charge David Hughes and John Zalsman with obstruction of justice. Both men pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Wyandotte County Court. Hughes was maintenance supervisor at the Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, and Zalsman was on the maintenance staff. Ten-year-old Caleb Schwab was killed while riding the 17-story Verruckt waterslide in July 2016. The Kansas City Star reports the indictment involves whether a brake mat meant to slow the rafts on the Verruckt was repaired after it fell off days before Caleb was killed. The men allegedly told Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents the brake mat never existed but the indictment says a video showed it had been on the ride.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement