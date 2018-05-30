Today is Wednesday May 30, 2018
Authorities: Teen Conspired to Kill Jeweler Father

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2018 at 1:41 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A 19-year-old man and a second person have been arrested on allegations that they conspired to hire a gunman to kill the teen’s father, a jeweler slain in his home in March. Travis County sheriff’s officials say Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy and Jaclyn Alexa Edison, also 19, were arrested Tuesday each on a count of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder. They were being held Wednesday at the Travis County jail. Shaughnessy’s mother, Corey Shaughnessy, had called 911 in the early morning hours of March 2 to report an intruder in their Austin home. Responding deputies found the body of Theodore Shaughnessy. Authorities say the plot also called for his wife to be killed, but she was unharmed. The shooter has not been apprehended. Online jail records don’t list attorneys for the younger Shaughnessy or Edison.

