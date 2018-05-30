ABC(LOS ANGELES) — While he didn’t reference the content of her racist tweet, President Trump has referred to ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne, a show whose success he’d closely watched.

The highly-rated show was pulled from ABC’s lineup Tuesday within hours of star Roseanne Barr’s tweet that former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett was the “baby” of the “Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly called Jarrett to apologize, something with which the president apparently took issue.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that, ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’, made by Roseanne Barr,” the president tweeted. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

President Trump didn’t elaborate on which specific statements he was referring to.

Trump, who’s been a friend of Barr’s for years, called her back in March to congratulate her on her short-lived show’s initial success after the revival’s record-breaking debut.

