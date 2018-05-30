(LOS ANGELES) — Roseanne Barr has gone from apologizing for her tweet about Valerie Jarrett, which many saw as racist, to declaring that she’s not a racist.

“I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” Roseanne tweeted Wednesday. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

Barr also retweeted President Trump’s tweet about ABC’s cancellation of her sitcom, in which he said, “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” Iger is chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC.

Meanwhile, in a memo to ABC employees Wednesday, Disney-ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood wrote, “Much has been said and written about yesterday’s decision to cancel the Roseanne show. In the end, it came down to doing what’s right and upholding our values of inclusion, tolerance, and civility.”

He then added, “Not enough, however, has been said about the many men and women who poured their hearts and lives into the show and were just getting started on next season. We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.