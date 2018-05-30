TYLER – Caldwell Zoo reports they have had to humanely euthanize their 46 six year old African Elephant matriarch. The action was taken after Rolinda, who had been in declining health over the past several months, was found down in her exhibit yard. It is believed she died from cardiac issues. Rolinda came to Caldwell Zoo in 1978 from the Catskill Game Farm in New York. She was the zoo’s first African elephant and a companion to its Asian elephant Kimbo for a number of years. Zoo executive director Hayes Caldwell said they have been working with the African Elephant SSP program to get more elephants to reside in the newly renovated African Overlook elephant habitat.