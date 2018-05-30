PALESTINE – A man said to be responsible for bomb threats in Palestine has been arrested. Charged with making a false alarm or report was Randall Smith, 54, of Palestine. Since the first of the year, there have been 17 bomb threats to businesses and the Palestine Regional Medical Center. Investigators say Smith is responsible for 16 of those threats. He was arrested at his home late Tuesday night. Smith is currently being held in the Anderson County Jail with bonds totaling $1 million. Additional charges are pending.