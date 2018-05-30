SMITH COUNTY – The Department of Public Safety has released the names of the three victims in a fatal accident on Interstate highway 20 on May 22nd. The four-vehicle accident caused hours of traffic tie-ups on the interstate in Smith County between Highway 155 and Farm Road.M 2015. The dead have been identified as Antonio Dixon, 45, of Longview, Jose Luis Mendoza-Lopez, 27, of Huntsville and Nemanja Spaasic, 29, of Coconut Creek Florida. The crash occurred when a car hit a pickup towing a flatbed trailer in the eastbound inside lane. At the same time, the driver of a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, also traveling eastbound, took evasive action to the right and then left to avoid the collision. That action caused the truck and trailer to cross the center median and overturn in the westbound lanes, where it was hit by a westbound truck tractor towing a tanker trailer.