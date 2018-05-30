Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert; © 2018 CTMG, Inc.(NEW YORK) — The American Black Film Festival is making sure it’s going to be a “superfly” summer for aspiring filmmakers.

The upcoming Superfly remake, starring Trevor Jackson, is set to premiere at the 2018 ABBF in Miami, Florida.

Directed by Director X, the film will follow the 1972 original, which centers on a drug dealer looking for one more big score before he retires. It stars Jackson as Youngblood, the film’s lead, and Mudbound‘s Jason Mitchell as his business partner, Eddie.

The cast also includes Michael K. Williams, who will play Scatter, Lex Scott Davis as Georgia, Andrea Londo as Cynthia, Jacob Ming-Trent as Fat Freddy, and Omar Chapparo as Adalberto.

Superfly, which was initially scheduled to hit theaters June 15, will now launch nationwide on Wednesday, June 13.

