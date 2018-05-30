HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston television station’s building that flooded and was evacuated last year during live coverage of Hurricane Harvey is being demolished and the property sold. The Houston Chronicle reports the former KHOU-TV complex along Buffalo Bayou was sold to a group associated with funeral home and cemetery conglomerate Service Corporation International. The property is near SCI headquarters. Terms weren’t released. Appraisal district records estimate the site is worth at least $13 million. KHOU, on Aug. 27 during Harvey, tweeted images of water pushing through a front door and flooding the lobby as the staff was forced to evacuate. KHOU is a CBS affiliate owned by TEGNA. It’s been operating in temporary studios at Houston Public Media. KHOU in March announced plans for a new complex in the Galleria area.