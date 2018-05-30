Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Regina Hall has set her latest film project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hall has joined the cast of Little. The film, top-lined and executive produced by black-ish star Marsai Martin, is also be executive produced by Hall with Girls Trip producer Will Packer and black-ish creator Kenya Barris to produce.

Hall joins Issa Rae, who was also recently cast.

The comedy, which is an original idea from Martin, follows a woman who, “gets the chance to relive the carefree life as her younger self” when adulthood becomes too much for her to manage.

At this time it is unknown who Hall and Rae will play.

Little hits theaters September 20, 2019.

