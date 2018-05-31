DALLAS (AP) – Many of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recommendations on how to improve school safety revolve around increasing security at schools and mental health awareness. Among recommendations Abbott revealed Wednesday are that campuses be “hardened” by actions that could include creating vestibules where doors must by remotely unlocked before visitors can enter, installing metal detectors and having an alarm that would signal there’s an active shooter. He also suggested the Legislature consider requiring the Texas Education Agency to create a formal review process of school districts’ safety audits. Other recommendations included training more teachers and school employees to carry handguns on campus.

Abbott is also recommending an expansion of a program that identifies students at risk of committing violence and provides help for them. He also wants to increase the number of people trained to identify signs of mental illness and increase awareness of a state system that allows people to report people who may be a threat and suspicious activity.