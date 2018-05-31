HOUSTON (AP) – Officials in the Texas county hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey say they want the public’s input before finalizing a list of critical flood-control projects. Their selections will go before voters during an estimated $2.5 billion bond referendum. Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said Wednesday officials plan to hold at least 23 community meetings before the Aug. 25 bond election. Emmett called the election one of the most important decisions in the county’s history. Projects being considered include the widening of bayous and voluntary home buyouts. Harris County commissioners were expected to formally call for the election during their June 12 meeting. The election would be held on the one-year anniversary of Harvey’s Texas landfall. Harvey’s torrential rainfall made it to the Houston area a day later, flooding thousands of homes.