ABC (LOS ANGELES) — When ABC canceled Roseanne Tuesday after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr, tweeted racist comments, practically the entire cast immediately denounced the comedian’s actions. However, one star from the show had been quiet: John Goodman, who plays Roseanne’s husband, Dan.

On Wednesday, Goodman commented on the controversy in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. In the footage, Goodman is at an auto repair shop and says he “would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble.”

He goes on to claim he doesn’t read any of the updates surrounding the news. When asked if he heard about reports that the show will go on with him as the star, he answered, “Then you’ve heard more than I have.”

The 65-year-old actor said he is doing fine since the cancellation and doesn’t mind losing the chance at an Emmy win.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he said. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one, I’m not gonna get one.”

Goodman’s comments come after Barr returned to Twitter to say other members of the cast threw her “under the bus.”

Sara Gilbert, who played Roseanne’s daughter, wrote on Twitter, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and much more are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

To which Barr replied, “Wow! unreal.”

