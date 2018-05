ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Both Chicago, at more than 8.2 inches, and Asheville, North Carolina, at more than 14.4 inches, already have posted their wettest Mays ever as storms drag on throughout much of the U.S. on Thursday. Parts of North Carolina and Virginia saw 8 additional inches overnight. Wet conditions in North Carolina caused a landslide that destroyed a home, killing two people. More rain throughout the eastern U.S. is expected over the next 48 hours. Flash flood warnings and watches remain in effect. More tropical moisture is expected on Thursday in the Carolinas and Virginia. By Friday, a cold front from the west could deliver even more rain to the eastern U.S. Rainfall totals are expected to be the highest from Kentucky to Pennsylvania and into the Carolinas, which may see another 3-4 inches. Other areas could see more. There were 110 damaging storm reports on Wednesday that ranged from the Rockies into the Great Lakes, including a landspout tornado in North Dakota. That system is moving east on Thursday, potentially triggering strong winds and hail in the Ohio River and Tennessee River valleys, from St. Louis to Nashville. More damaging winds and hail also are possible in the northern Plains.

More flooding expected as eastern downpour continues

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2018 at 6:37 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Both Chicago, at more than 8.2 inches, and Asheville, North Carolina, at more than 14.4 inches, already have posted their wettest Mays ever as storms drag on throughout much of the U.S. on Thursday.



Parts of North Carolina and Virginia saw 8 additional inches overnight. Wet conditions in North Carolina caused a landslide that destroyed a home, killing two people.



More rain throughout the eastern U.S. is expected over the next 48 hours. Flash flood warnings and watches remain in effect.



More tropical moisture is expected on Thursday in the Carolinas and Virginia. By Friday, a cold front from the west could deliver even more rain to the eastern U.S.



Rainfall totals are expected to be the highest from Kentucky to Pennsylvania and into the Carolinas, which may see another 3-4 inches. Other areas could see more.



There were 110 damaging storm reports on Wednesday that ranged from the Rockies into the Great Lakes, including a landspout tornado in North Dakota.



That system is moving east on Thursday, potentially triggering strong winds and hail in the Ohio River and Tennessee River valleys, from St. Louis to Nashville.



More damaging winds and hail also are possible in the northern Plains.

