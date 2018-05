TYLER – Tyler Junior College public safety director Brent Chambers has been named to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board subcommittee on campus safety. Chambers, a retired FBI special agent, joined TJC in late 2017. Since joining TJC, Chambers has begun working to make TJC a training hub for area law enforcement and first responders. The subcommittee he has been named to will gather in Austin to discuss measures being taken to increase safety on Texas college campuses.