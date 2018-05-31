Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump endorsed GOP Rep. Dan Donovan in a series of tweets on Wednesday, mistakenly praising the congressman for supporting his tax cut plan even though Donovan voted against the bill three times. Donovan was among 12 House Republicans who voted against the tax bill. In December, Donovan released a statement outlining his reasons for voting "no," saying the tax bill “doesn't equal relief for far too many.” “I wanted nothing more than to vote for a tax plan that would put more money in the pockets of overburdened taxpayers and spur job creation,” Donovan said. “However, the bill that came out of the conference committee still means a tax increase for many Staten Island and Brooklyn residents. My priority always has and will continue to be the people of Staten Island and Brooklyn, who sent me to Congress to represent them. Their interests come before Washington, always,” Donovan said. Donovan is the incumbent in New York’s 11th Congressional District and is in a re-election fight with former Republican Congressman Michael Grimm. Grimm is trying to take back the seat after resigning in 2015 to serve time in prison for tax evasion. Grimm said in a tweet on Wednesday that Trump’s endorsement “can’t change the facts,” because Donovan has voted against Trump “every time it’s mattered.” In a second tweet, Trump said Donovan will win the congressional seat in November and “his opponent will not.” The GOP primary for the 11th District is June 26. Donovan has yet to respond to Trump’s endorsement. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump gets it wrong in tweet endorsing New York Rep. Dan Donovan

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2018 at 12:16 pm

