EUSTACE – A Henderson County couple were taken to a Tyler hospital following a traffic accident, in which authorities say a man was intentionally hit and killed. Robert Clayton Bradley, 28, and a woman were heading toward Athens Wednesday when they saw Robert Abbott, 30, waking along Farm Road 2709 in the Eustace area. Henderson County authorities say Bradley made a u-turn and, at a high speed, hit Abbott with his truck. The truck then went into a pasture and hit a tree. Bradley was later arrested at his home, which was nearby. After the investigation, Bradley was charged with murder. A state district judge set his bond at $2.5 million.