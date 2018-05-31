COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas rose 2 cents this week to reach an average price of $2.78 per gallon. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump held steady at an average $2.96 per gallon. The AAA survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.10 per gallon. Drivers in Wichita Falls have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.65 per gallon. Drivers across Texas are paying the highest retail gasoline prices since 2014.