WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide more than $277 million to help hurricane-damaged public transportation in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin islands. The funding announced Thursday is earmarked for response and rebuilding projects related to last year’s hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria – plus for emergency preparedness. Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. Irma and Maria came ashore in September.