Today is Thursday May 31, 2018
US Provides More Money for Hurricane-Damaged Public Transit

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2018 at 2:04 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide more than $277 million to help hurricane-damaged public transportation in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin islands. The funding announced Thursday is earmarked for response and rebuilding projects related to last year’s hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria – plus for emergency preparedness. Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. Irma and Maria came ashore in September.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide more than $277 million to help hurricane-damaged public transportation in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin islands. The funding announced Thursday is earmarked for response and rebuilding projects related to last year’s hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria – plus for emergency preparedness. Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. Irma and Maria came ashore in September.

