Texas Seminary Terminates Prominent Baptist Leader

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2018 at 2:09 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – A former head of the Southern Baptist Convention has been terminated from a Texas seminary over his handling of a sexual abuse case at another institution. The Star-Telegram reports that the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary released a statement Wednesday saying that Paige Patterson will be removed from all of his positions and won’t receive compensation. The move follows allegations that Patterson made sexist and demeaning comments to women who he’s accused of suggesting should tolerate abuse.

FORT WORTH (AP) – A former head of the Southern Baptist Convention has been terminated from a Texas seminary over his handling of a sexual abuse case at another institution. The Star-Telegram reports that the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary released a statement Wednesday saying that Paige Patterson will be removed from all of his positions and won’t receive compensation. The move follows allegations that Patterson made sexist and demeaning comments to women who he’s accused of suggesting should tolerate abuse.

