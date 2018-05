TYLER – It is time for graduation ceremonies for Tyler’s two high schools. Both will take place at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. John Tyler High School will graduate on Friday night at 8:00. The gates will open at 7:00. Robert E. Lee High School will graduate on Saturday night at 8:00 and the gates will open at 7:00. The graduation ceremonies will also air live on TISD-TV Channel 19 and the district website.