TYLER – The Smith County Elections Office is still allowing the public to view new voting machines the county is considering buying. The machines have been set up in the Smith County Elections Office lobby since May 10, and will continue to be there for the public to view through Thursday of next week. Since they were put on display, 61 persons have reviewed the machines and filled out a survey about what they thought of them. Most of those were people in the office to vote during the Primary Run-Off Election. Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson said the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The 350 voting machines will cost the county $1.3 million. The company will buy back the old, outdated machines for $339,000.