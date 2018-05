UVALDE (AP) – Prosecutors in Texas say the driver of a pickup truck that struck a church minibus on a rural highway last year, killing 13 people, has pleaded no contest. Jack Dillon Young will face up to 270 years in prison at a sentencing hearing set for November. Uvalde County District Attorney Daniel Kindred told the San Antonio Express-News on Thursday that Young pleaded to 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.