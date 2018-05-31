LUFKIN – The FBI in Lufkin is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed an Alto bank on May 25. They say he is considered armed and dangerous. The man entered the BancorpSouth Bank on Marcus Street, armed with a semi-automatic handgun. After ordering the tellers to open the bank vault, he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as a black male, between 5 feet 7 to 10 inches tall, ranging in age from 25 to 40 and weighing around 160 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and hat, shorts, dark sunglasses, a mask and hand gloves. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Lufkin Resident Agency at 936-637-3834 or the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000.