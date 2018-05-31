ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — For her next acting gig, Hailee Steinfeld is getting literary.

The singer and Oscar nominaed actress will star as real-life 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson in a new Apple series called Dickinson. The show will be a comedic coming-of-age story told from Emily’s point of view, which shows the budding writer trying to break free from the societal constraints of her time.

Dickinson’s most famous poem is probably Hope is the Thing with Feathers, which reads, in part, “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers/That perches in the soul/And sings the tune without the words/And never stops – at all.”

Dickinson is Hailee’s first regular role on a TV series. She was previously nominated for an Oscar at 14 years old for her performance in the 2010 remake of True Grit. She’s also appeared in the Pitch Perfect franchise, as well as the films The Edge of Seventeen and Ender’s Game.

No word yet on when the half-hour series will debut.

