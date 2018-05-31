REKLAW – A two vehicle accident in Cherokee County has killed one person and left three injured. It happened around 1:15 Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 84, four miles west of Reklaw. Dead at the scene was Bridget Stinson, 46, of Rusk. Two passengers in her car were injured. Lindsey Fannin, 18, of Rusk, is being treated at a Tyler hospital while a two year old child was taken to a Dallas hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, Cole Falzerano, 19, of Miford, is also in a Tyler hospital. The Department of Public Safety report said the accident happened when Falzerano was passing in a no passing zone and his pickup hit Stinson’s car.