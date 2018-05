ATHENS – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Henderson County man. Johnny Robert Bandy, 78, of Athens was last seen around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. He was heading to a residence on Patterson Road in Athens, but never arrived. He was driving a white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck with a red magnetic sign on each side of the truck that says “Bandy A/C.” If you know where he can be located, you are asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.