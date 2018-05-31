TYLER – The National Weather Service reports the month of May was much warmer and much drier than normal. In fact, it was the second warmest and fifth driest May. The 30 day outlook for May 2018, issued on April 19, called for near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. When revised on April 30, it called for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. The average temperature was 78.9 F., and rainfall was 0.87 inch. The warmest May was 79.5 in 1896 and 1998, while the driest May was in 1998 with 0.02 inch. Compared with May 2017, the month was 6.5 deg. Warmer and 4.34 inches drier. Year-to-date rainfall was 1.92 inches less in 2018 than in 2017. The spring of 2018, though 0.5 degree cooler than spring 2017, which was the fourth warmest spring, still saw well above normal temperatures. The mean was 68.4, 2.6 degrees warmer than normal. Rainfall was 4.11 inches below normal at 7.59 inches. March and May were very warm, while April was cool; March saw near normal rainfall, while April and May saw below normal precipitation.