Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TBS/Turner(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said there was a "double standard" over the reactions to comments made by Roseanne Barr and comedian Samantha Bee. Barr's top-rated ABC show Roseanne was canceled after she attacked Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Obama, on Twitter. Bee drew the ire of many when she called Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, an expletive on her Wednesday show. “Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!” the president tweeted Friday. Bee angered viewers when she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c---” in a rant about families being separated by new immigration policies. She has since apologized. "Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," Bee said, referring to a photo Ivanka Trump posted of her son. "You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c---." White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday responded to Bee's comments, calling them "vile" and "vicious." “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network," Sanders said. Bee apologized for the comments on Thursday, saying in a statement, "I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

