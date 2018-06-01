LONGVIEW — No injuries reported after a small plane crashed in a Longview neighborhood. According to our news partner KETK, the accident happened just after 7:30 this morning in the Mission Creek subdivision, between Airline Road and East Loop 281. Both occupants of the plane exited on their own and refused medical attention. Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman said, “The pilot possibly had just taken off from Eastside Airport off of Marshall Avenue, but it appears that the plane hit a tree line near the subdivision.”