TYLER – Three re-elected TJC trustees have taken their oath of office. Sworn in Thursday by County Judge Nathaniel Moran was John Hills, Mike Coker and Lonny Uzzell. The three were unopposed in the May elections. Following the ceremony, the TJC board elected officers for the coming two-year term. Coker was elected president; Rohn Boone was elected first vice president; and Peggy Wagstaff Smith will be the second vice president.