AUSTIN – A Henderson County man is one of 5 persons to be appointed to a state panel. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Donald Donnie Lewis of Athens to the Texas State Board of Pharmacy. His term is set to expire on August 31 of next year. Lewis is a staff pharmacist for Malakoff Pharmacy and Tyler Hematology Oncology Pharmacy. According to a news release from the governor’s office, the board fosters the provision of quality pharmaceutical care and regulates the practice of pharmacy in accordance with the highest standards of ethics, accountability, efficiency, effectiveness and openness.