KILGORE – The Kilgore Police Department has set up an exhibit to show you the dangers of leaving children or animals in a hot car. They have put together an interactive simulation call Project Hot Car. It is designed to show you how quickly the inside of a car can become hot and cause a heat stroke. The car is parked at Walmart on Stone Street. You will see the temperature go up and the day goes along. The display also contains some information about the state laws on leaving children and animals in a car. Kilgore police say, on the average, 37 children die each year from heat stroke. Countless other children are injured. There are no good stats on animals.