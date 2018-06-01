NACOGDOCHES – A Nacogdoches woman is being accused of starving her mother to death. Charged with injury to the elderly is Melissa Miller Broussard, 40. In February, her mother, Elizabeth Inez Cooper, 84, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. An investigation was started when it was noted that her body was emaciated. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to dehydration and emaciation due to elder neglect. Investigators said the suspect had the means to provide health care, and other basic essential needs for the victim, but failed to do so. Sheriff Jason Bridges said the woman was in horrendous condition at the time of her death, which could have been prevented by the suspect. He said the case of neglect occurred over a long time span.