LONGVIEW – Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid significant delays on Saturday during a traffic switch for the State Highway 149 project at the Sabine River in Gregg County. Starting at 8:00am, the contractor will be moving traffic to the east side of the roadway, kicking off Phase III work for the project. The switch should be completed by mid-afternoon. Caution is advised as traffic acclimates to the change in traffic pattern.