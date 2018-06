TYLER – After being closed for around an hour, the south bound lanes of Loop 323, just south of Walton Road, have been reopened. They were closed shortly after 1:45 Friday afternoon following a two vehicle accident. It occurred when a 71 year old driver, heading north, became ill and passed out. His pickup ended up in the southbound lanes where it hit a vehicle head-on. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.