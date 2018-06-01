Ryan on fundraising tour to keep GOP control of House

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2018 at 4:00 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images)(WASHINGTON) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan may not be running for re-election, but he’s still working to make sure Republicans keep control of the House in November, spending the recess week on a fundraising tour.

This week he traveled to three states for fundraisers and events with House Republicans in New York, Ohio and Indiana, including Reps. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, and Jim Banks, R-Ind.

Ryan’s four-state swing - ending with events in North Carolina next week for House Republicans and the state delegation - could pull in a total of $1.5 million for House Republicans.

“House Republicans continue to gain momentum thanks to this booming economy, which is spurred by our party’s pro-growth agenda and the new tax law that’s saving money for middle-class families," said Jeremy Adler, Ryan’s political spokesman. "Speaker Ryan will continue to ‘run through the tape,’ crisscrossing the country through November to sell this positive message and defend the GOP majority.”

Ryan has raised $54 million in the 2018 election cycle through the first quarter of the year, with more than $40 million going to the National Republican Congressional Committee, continuing his prolific and record-breaking fundraising for the GOP even though he won’t be on the ballot in Wisconsin in November.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back