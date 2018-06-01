Today is Friday June 01, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Worker survives van plunge off parking lot’s 4th floor

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2018 at 4:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) -- An airport worker suffered minor injuries Friday, after his van plunged off the fourth floor of an airport parking lot, crashing into the roadway below.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the American Airlines employee, an adult male in his mid-50s whose identity has not been revealed, was behind the wheel of a company van when he drove through a wall in the employee parking garage. The van crashed through the wall and fell four stories, landing on its roof.

In a statement to ABC affiliate WPLG-TV today, American Airlines said the worker had suffered minor injuries but was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

"We appreciate the assistance of MDPD [Miami-Dade Police Department] and the other first responders, who quickly took care of our team member," the airline said.

WPLG-TV said the incident was still under investigation, but a spokeswoman for American Airlines said initial information showed the crash was an accident.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Worker survives van plunge off parking lot’s 4th floor

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2018 at 4:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) -- An airport worker suffered minor injuries Friday, after his van plunged off the fourth floor of an airport parking lot, crashing into the roadway below.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the American Airlines employee, an adult male in his mid-50s whose identity has not been revealed, was behind the wheel of a company van when he drove through a wall in the employee parking garage. The van crashed through the wall and fell four stories, landing on its roof.

In a statement to ABC affiliate WPLG-TV today, American Airlines said the worker had suffered minor injuries but was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

"We appreciate the assistance of MDPD [Miami-Dade Police Department] and the other first responders, who quickly took care of our team member," the airline said.

WPLG-TV said the incident was still under investigation, but a spokeswoman for American Airlines said initial information showed the crash was an accident.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement