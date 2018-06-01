Today is Friday June 01, 2018
Students Graduate From Texas School Where Shooting Killed 10

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2018 at 9:53 pm
SANTA FE (AP) — In the sweltering twilight on their school’s football field, 328 seniors at a Southeast Texas high school received their diplomas Friday with memories of a deadly mass shooting fresh in their minds. The Santa Fe High School seniors gathered in the 83-degree heat and 76 percent humidity on the artificial-turf field to become the school’s first to graduate since two substitute teachers and eight fellow students died in a mass shooting May 18. A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.

