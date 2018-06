LAREDO (AP) — A 1-year-old child in South Texas has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting as he sat in his stroller. Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza said that Oliver Villarreal was with a 2-year-old sibling and their father when the shooting occurred outside an apartment complex. Baeza says shots came from a passing vehicle and it’s not clear who the gunman was targeting. No arrests have been made.