KILGORE – Kilgore police are investigating the theft of items from a car belonging to a Rusk County Sheriff’s investigator. The break-in occurred on the night of Wednesday, May 23 or early morning of Thursday, May 24 while the car was parked at the Stoneridge Apartments on South Danville Road. The vehicle was entered by breaking windows and forcing open a toolbox. Taken was a handgun, body armor, a significant amount of ammunition, knives, clothing, a GPS and other miscellaneous items. Kilgore detectives are reviewing video from the area and asking anyone with information to contact the Kilgore Police Department or Gregg County Crimestoppers.