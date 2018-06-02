Mother delivers baby minutes after police escort her to hospital

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2018 at 10:46 am

Daytona Beach Police Department(DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.) -- A man speeding through the streets of Volusia County, Florida, had the help of police as he raced to take his wife who was in labor to the hospital, according to police.

“Six officers stopped traffic so that Richie Kumm and Casidhe Kennedy could get to Halifax Hospital FAST after Casidhe's water had broken. About 20 minutes after arriving at Halifax, beautiful baby girl Summer Addison was born!” reads a Facebook post from Daytona Beach police.

Video shows Daytona Beach police stopping traffic at an intersection so that Kumm’s car could race through.

According to ABC News Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV, Kennedy’s water broke at their home at around midnight on Wednesday. Kumm and Kennedy quickly got in their car to go to the hospital. When Kumm saw a police car, he flagged it down.

"Told him my wife was in labor and was about to have our child in the car, and I asked him if he could help us get to the hospital safely," Kumm told WKMG.

Kumm said next thing he knew, a handful of patrol cars were escorting them to the hospital.

Kennedy told WKMG that without the of Daytona police, Summer would likely have been born in the car.

"I can't wait to be able to tell Summer the story and actually have the videos to show her how she was brought into the world," Kumm said.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back