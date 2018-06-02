Johnny Manziel makes CFL preseason debut

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2018 at 1:30 pm

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(HAMILTON, Ontario) -- Johnny Manziel made his Canadian Football League debut on Friday night, playing in a preseason game for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.



The former Heisman Trophy winner completed nine of his eleven pass attempts for 80 yards. None of his five possessions resulted in points.



Manziel came on in relief of former University of Oregon quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. Earlier this week, Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones confirmed that Masoli will be the team's starter when the season begins.



Hamilton lost the game 36-18.



Manziel last played in the NFL in 2015, and played just two games in The Spring League this April before signing with the Tiger-Cats.



After the game, Manziel said he expects to get trash talk from opponents, but that he can take it.



"I'm not here to be pushed over," Manziel said. "You can come at me 'cause my name's in the papers, because my name's on TV...but I'm not backing down. I'm here for a reason. I'm here to play ball."



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back