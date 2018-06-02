Today is Saturday June 02, 2018
Officials: Ex-Baptist Leader Mishandled Separate Rape Claims

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2018 at 1:44 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) — Officials say the president of a leading Baptist seminary in Texas was dismissed because of his response to two rape allegations made by students. Kevin Ueckert, board chairman for the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, in a statement Friday criticized the actions of former President Paige Patterson. Patterson also was criticized by the board for his response to a student’s allegation of rape when Patterson was president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in North Carolina.

