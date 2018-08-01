TYLER – Law enforcement agencies gathered in Tyler Wednesday to talk about school safety for the new school year that is fast approaching. There was an increased number of school hoax threats since the first of the year. Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said they take all threats seriously. Those responsible will be prosecuted. FBI-Dallas Special Agent-in-Charge Eric K. Jackson encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity by calling 911. Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darrell Coslin encouraged area residents to take part in active shooter training. The hope of everyone is for a safe school year. You can go to https://www.facebook.com/TylerTexasPolice/videos/1921381654586238 and see the full news conference.