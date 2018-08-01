ABC/Lisa Rose(NEW YORK) — Sherri Shepherd has been through a lot over the last few years. After a messy divorce and child support battle with her now ex-husband Lamar Sally, Sherri is thanking some of her close girlfriends for standing with her thought it all.

“It scares me when I hear women say, ‘I don’t get along with other women, because these other women — they this and they…’ I get scared for you,” Shepherd tells ABC Radio. “Because we need other women to help us stay strong. You need women.”

Two of the supportive women in Sherri’s life are her fellow actress-comedians, Niecy Nash and Kym Whitley. Shepherd, who often features the women on her social media, admits she’s not hesitant to call on them when she needs a few words of encouragement.

“And so I’m very, very about my friends,” Shepherd continues. “And I have to say Niecy, Kim, they’re both bridesmaids at my wedding. They have held me through some of the most horrific moments of my life. The moments when I was down.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.